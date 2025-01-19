In the ongoing crack down against corruption, Guwahati police detained a home guard for allegedly accepting a bribe from a traffic violator, official reports confirmed on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Liladhar Das, was apprehended red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹500 from an individual who had violated traffic rules.



Sources close to the investigation disclosed that the traffic violator is reportedly associated with a prominent minister from Assam, adding a layer of sensitivity to the case.



Authorities are probing the incident further to ascertain the extent of misconduct and ensure accountability.





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