The Assam government has announced the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for scrapped vehicles.

As per the scheme, on the voluntary offer of a vehicle to a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) for scrapping, 75 per cent of the total outstanding arrear dues/liabilities (MV taxes, fitness fine) against the vehicle shall be waived off.

Who can apply?

(1) Vehicle owners who scrapped their vehicles before 18th July 2022, (date of notification of Vehicle Scrappage Policy Assam, 2022) without intimation to the Registering Authority and due cancellation of RCS

(2) Avail this One-Time opportunity immediately to cancel the Registration Certificates (RCs) along with clearance of MV arrear dues with Nominal rates only.



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How to apply:

STEP1- Apply to the Registering Authority of Assam, where the vehicle was last registered with a notarised affidavit

STEP 2- Pay only 25% of the outstanding dues/liabilities (MV tax etc.)

STEP 3- RC shall be cancelled by the concerned Registering Authority.

The scheme is valid only for 3 months with effect from 1st August 2023.

One can also download the affidavit format from the website www.comtransport.assam.gov.in