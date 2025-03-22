Assam HS first-year economics exam conducted despite paper leak
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) went ahead with the Higher Secondary (HS) First-Year Economics examination on March 22, 2025, despite the question paper being leaked and widely circulated on social media before the test.
In a shocking breach of examination security, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) went ahead with the Higher Secondary (HS) First-Year Economics examination on March 22, 2025, despite the question paper being leaked and widely circulated on social media before the test.
ASSEB acknowledges leak, yet proceeds with exam
The ASSEB, formerly known as AHSEC, confirmed on an official notification, stating that they received reports of a suspected leakage of paper at around 8 AM—just an hour before the scheduled 9 AM exam.
The Board defended its decision to proceed, arguing that most students were either on their way to or had already reached their examination centers.
The notification also instructed concerned officials to investigate the matter and provide recommendations for further action. However, this has sparked outrage among students, parents, and educators, raising concerns over the credibility of the examination process.
Widespread paper leak scandal hits Assam’s education system
This latest controversy comes on the heels of another massive question paper leak that led to the cancellation of the Mathematics examination for the HS First-Year students. On March 20, 2025, the ASSEB had to call off the Mathematics exam scheduled for March 21 after reports surfaced that the paper had been leaked.
In response, an FIR has been lodged against 18 educational institutions implicated in the Mathematics paper leak. The Board is considering revoking the recognition of these institutions following an ongoing investigation.
Institutions under scrutiny for examination malpractices
Official reports have confirmed that multiple private institutions violated examination protocols by unsealing the Mathematics question paper packets before the scheduled time. The institutions facing legal action include:
Barpeta District
Azad Anchalik Jatiya Vidyalay, Palhazi
Bajali District
Bajali Academy of Excellence, Pathsala
Cachar District
Edith Douglas HS School
Presidency Sr. Sec. School
Dhemaji District
NCD Sr. Sec. School
Also Read: Assam: FIR lodged against 18 schools amid higher secondary paper leak case
Suvidya REM HS School
Paschim Jonai Sr. Sec. School
Hailakandi District
Hailakandi Science Sr. Sec. School
Kamrup Metro
Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Sr. Sec. School
Lakhimpur District
Bongalmara Academy Sr. Sec. School
Majuli District
Vivekananda Vidyalaya
Nagaon District
Bagariguri Advance Academy Sr. Sec. School
Alpha Beta Sr. Sec. School
SAS International Model School
Nalbari District
Ambitious Sr. Sec. School
Harsh penalties imposed on guilty institutions
In light of the breaches, the ASSEB has:
✅ Filed FIRs against all 18 institutions involved.
✅ Suspended their affiliations with immediate effect pending the results of the investigation.
✅ Prohibited them from admitting new students to Class XI for the 2025-26 academic session.
✅ Allowed currently enrolled Class XI students to continue their studies but under strict monitoring.
What next? Calls for reform and accountability
The back-to-back leaks have put Assam’s examination system under severe scrutiny. Education activists and opposition leaders are demanding a thorough overhaul of security measures to prevent future breaches.
With the investigation ongoing, all eyes are now on the ASSEB and the state government to see whether the guilty institutions and individuals will face strict legal consequences—or if this will become yet another unresolved case of academic malpractice in Assam.
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