In a shocking breach of examination security, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) went ahead with the Higher Secondary (HS) First-Year Economics examination on March 22, 2025, despite the question paper being leaked and widely circulated on social media before the test.

ASSEB acknowledges leak, yet proceeds with exam

The ASSEB, formerly known as AHSEC, confirmed on an official notification, stating that they received reports of a suspected leakage of paper at around 8 AM—just an hour before the scheduled 9 AM exam.

The Board defended its decision to proceed, arguing that most students were either on their way to or had already reached their examination centers.

The notification also instructed concerned officials to investigate the matter and provide recommendations for further action. However, this has sparked outrage among students, parents, and educators, raising concerns over the credibility of the examination process.

Widespread paper leak scandal hits Assam’s education system

This latest controversy comes on the heels of another massive question paper leak that led to the cancellation of the Mathematics examination for the HS First-Year students. On March 20, 2025, the ASSEB had to call off the Mathematics exam scheduled for March 21 after reports surfaced that the paper had been leaked.

In response, an FIR has been lodged against 18 educational institutions implicated in the Mathematics paper leak. The Board is considering revoking the recognition of these institutions following an ongoing investigation.

Institutions under scrutiny for examination malpractices

Official reports have confirmed that multiple private institutions violated examination protocols by unsealing the Mathematics question paper packets before the scheduled time. The institutions facing legal action include:

Barpeta District

Azad Anchalik Jatiya Vidyalay, Palhazi

Bajali District

Bajali Academy of Excellence, Pathsala

Cachar District

Edith Douglas HS School

Presidency Sr. Sec. School

Dhemaji District

NCD Sr. Sec. School



Also Read: Assam: FIR lodged against 18 schools amid higher secondary paper leak case

Suvidya REM HS School

Paschim Jonai Sr. Sec. School

Hailakandi District

Hailakandi Science Sr. Sec. School

Kamrup Metro

Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Sr. Sec. School

Lakhimpur District

Bongalmara Academy Sr. Sec. School

Majuli District

Vivekananda Vidyalaya

Nagaon District

Bagariguri Advance Academy Sr. Sec. School

Alpha Beta Sr. Sec. School

SAS International Model School

Nalbari District

Ambitious Sr. Sec. School

Harsh penalties imposed on guilty institutions

In light of the breaches, the ASSEB has:

✅ Filed FIRs against all 18 institutions involved.

✅ Suspended their affiliations with immediate effect pending the results of the investigation.

✅ Prohibited them from admitting new students to Class XI for the 2025-26 academic session.

✅ Allowed currently enrolled Class XI students to continue their studies but under strict monitoring.

What next? Calls for reform and accountability

The back-to-back leaks have put Assam’s examination system under severe scrutiny. Education activists and opposition leaders are demanding a thorough overhaul of security measures to prevent future breaches.

With the investigation ongoing, all eyes are now on the ASSEB and the state government to see whether the guilty institutions and individuals will face strict legal consequences—or if this will become yet another unresolved case of academic malpractice in Assam.