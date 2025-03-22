The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has cancelled all remaining papers of the HS First Year Examination 2025 following concerns of a widespread question paper leak.

The decision comes after reports confirmed that some institutions had opened sealed Mathematics question paper packets on March 20, a day before the scheduled exam on March 21.

Citing the possibility of similar leaks in other subjects, the Board has scrapped all remaining exams scheduled from March 24 to March 29.



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“The leakages of question papers in the rest of the examination cannot be ruled out, as all the question papers of the remaining subjects are in the custody of each examination center,” the ASSEB stated.

The Mathematics exam had already been postponed on March 20 due to the initial leak reports. Authorities are now investigating the breach, and further course of action will be decided in a Board meeting on March 24.

