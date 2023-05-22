It is for the information of all concerned that the following modalities have been proposed for applying for Re-checking of Answer Scripts and obtaining a photocopy along with Re-checking of the Answer Scripts for the candidates of the HSLC Examination, 2023.

1. Procedure for Online Re-checking:

Candidates intending to get their evaluated Answer Scripts re-checked will have to apply through the SEBA’s online portal http://sebaonline.org and click on the link “APPLY FOR RE-CHECKING OR PHOTOCOPY WITH RE-CHECKING OF ANSWER SCRIPTS” along with necessary fees to be paid through online mode, within 20 (twenty) days from the date of declaration of result.

The portal will be opened after 2 (two) days of the declaration of the result. For the procedure of the details of the online application for Re-checking of your Answer Scripts, please visit SEBA’s website.

a. Fee for only re-checking of Answer Script is Rs.350/- (per subject).

b. Fee for the photocopy of the Answer script with re-checking is Rs.550/- (per subject).

Re-checking Process:

The candidate shall note that Re-checking of the Answer Script shall not mean the Reevaluation of the Answer Script.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2023: List of top ten candidates

Re-checking shall include :

i. Re-totalling of Marks awarded by the Examiner.

ii. Assessment of Answer(s) which has/have been left out unevaluated.

iii. Correction of wrong entry of marks of any manner/ nature.

The Results of Re-checking will be informed to the Applicant through a Notification within 30 days from the last date of receipt of the application. The Marks sheet/ Certificates to the candidates, in case of any change, will be issued on submission of the Original Marks sheet/ Certificates in the Board’s Office through the Head of the concerned School with the intimation of the Head of the Institution. No such Marks sheet/Certificates will be sent directly to School/ candidate or through any other agency.

No application will be accepted without a fee.

Incomplete applications will summarily be rejected.

Application for obtaining photocopy along with Re-checking of the evaluated

Answer Scripts :

The procedure is as under :

i. The Answer Scripts are confidential documents and will not come under the purview of the RTI Act, 2005 prior to the declaration of the Re-checked Results of the HSLC Examination.

ii. Candidates applying for the photocopy of the Answer Scripts along with Re-checking will have to upload an undertaking as per the prescribed format to be made available on the website http://sebaonline.org and click on the link “ APPLY FOR RE-CHECKING OR PHOTOCOPY WITH RE-CHECKING OF ANSWER SCRIPTS” along with a scanned copy of the Original Admit Card. The procedure for the details of the online application of obtaining photocopies of evaluated Answer Scripts is given in the website of SEBA.

iii. Application submitted on behalf of the candidate and also the incomplete application will summarily be rejected.

iv. Processing fee for obtaining a photocopy along with Re-checking of the evaluated Answer Script is Rs.550/- ( Rupees five hundred fifty only) per subject which will have to be paid through online mode.

v. It will be the endeavour of the Board to deliver the Re-checked photocopy of the evaluated Answer Script within 15 days from the date of declaration of Re-checked results.

vi. Photocopy of the evaluated Answer Script would be provided after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other Officials associated with the Examination process ( as also the marked answer therein).

vii. Decision of the competent authority of the Board on the marks awarded shall be final and binding on the candidate.

viii. The candidate shall have to give an undertaking that the photocopy along with rechecking of Answer Scripts shall not be given to any Institution or School for display or any commercial purpose or to print media and electronic media by him/her or anyone on his / her behalf. Violation of this instruction shall be liable for legal action.

ix. The photocopy of the evaluated Answer Script shall not be challenged by any examinee in a court of law or make any claim on this account in any forum.

x. The Board will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any inconvenience caused to the candidate, consequent upon the delay in communication for reasons beyond control.

xi. Separate application under RTI is not required.

xii. Incomplete application will be summarily rejected.