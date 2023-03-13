Several organisations took out massive protests across the state against the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) following the cancellation of General Science paper of the ongoing HSLC examination after reports of the question paper leakage surfaced on social media.

A day ahead of the ongoing HSLC examination in Assam, the state education board (SEBA) cancelled the General Science exam after reports of the question paper being leaked on social media surfaced on March 12.

Owing to reports of the question paper leak, the state education board announced the cancellation of the exam and an investigation initiated for the same.

The new dates for the science HSLC exam have not yet been announced by the board.

The second day of the Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly was rattled by protests by the opposition leaders, demanding answers from the ruling party.

On March 13, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika stated that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam paper leak for the Science subject is unacceptable and that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

Due to the fact that this was the third HSLC exam and that paper leak incidents have been reported in the state since the exam began, the exam was canceled at the last minute, which has been widely criticized by students and opposition parties.

"Whoever has played with the lives of the students to put them in this situation since the beginning of the exam shall bear his sin," Pijush Hazarika stated regarding the science paper leak. Legitimate move will be made against them."

He added, "We are taking the matter with the utmost seriousness and will conduct proper investigation in connection with it."

Also read : Assam HSLC 2023 examination: Science exam cancelled following question paper leak