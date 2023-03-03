The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to conduct High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations for 2023 from March 3.

As many as 4,23,000 students across the state will be appearing for HSLC examinations.

SEBA conducts the HSLC exams in Assam each year, which falls on the same line of CBSE's 10th standard board exams.

It is worth mentioning that the HSLC 2023 examinations will be conducted as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). In the wake of this, SEBA has also made changes in four major subjects for the HSLC exams beginning today.

As per reports, SEBA has made some changes in the subjects like Mathematics, General Science, English, and Social Science in the HSLC exam.

As per the new guidelines under NEP, these four subjects in the HSLC exam will now consist of two answer sheets the first answer sheet will consist of eight pages of objective-type questions, while the second answer sheet will consist of 16 pages of descriptive-type questions.

The HSLC exams this year are commencing on March 3 and will end on March 20 and the examinations will be held across 912 exam centers.

Also read: Assam: Prohibitory orders imposed in Morigaon to ensure peaceful conduct of HSLC and HSSLC examinations