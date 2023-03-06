The question papers of Mathematics of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) were leaked in Assam's Cachar district, said sources on March 6.

As per the sources, on the second day of the HSLC exam, the paper went viral soon after 15 minutes of the Mathematics exam started.

A few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms and it is being said that the paper was leaked from an examination centre in Lakhipur.

However, the Cachar Education Department is yet to comment on the paper leak incident.

It is worth mentioning that on the first day of the exam, there were rumours that the question paper of English was leaked from the Barpeta district.

Commenting on the same, the SEBA secretary and exam controller Narnarayan Nath refuted the claims and called media reports over the same false and baseless.

As many as 4,23,000 students across the state will be appearing for HSLC examinations.

SEBA conducts the HSLC exams in Assam each year, which falls on the same line of CBSE's 10th standard board exams.

The HSLC 2023 examinations are being conducted as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). In the wake of this, SEBA has also made changes in four major subjects for the HSLC exams beginning today.

As per reports, SEBA has made some changes in the subjects like Mathematics, General Science, English, and Social Science in the HSLC exam.

As per the new guidelines under NEP, these four subjects in the HSLC exam will now consist of two answer sheets the first answer sheet will consist of eight pages of objective-type questions, while the second answer sheet will consist of 16 pages of descriptive-type questions.

The HSLC exams this year are commencing on March 3 and will end on March 20 and the examinations will be held across 912 exam centers.

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