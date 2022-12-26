Assam Police on December 26 recovered a huge cache of Arms, ammunition, and explosives from the South Jalan Tea estate in the state's Dibrugarh district.

The arms stock includes two hand grenades, explosives, and a few live rounds of AK series rifles.

"On December 25, we received a secret input that there are huge cache arms and ammunictions at South Jalan Tea estate. As soon as we received the information , Dibrugarh Police station and CRPF conducted a joint search operation and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions which includes 2 AK series magazines , 12 rounds of ammunitions , some grenades and some timer device." Dibrugarh Superintendent Of Police Swetank Mishra said while addressing media.



He said that the police are investigating to find out as to how those arms and ammunitions reached there. He said that they are are questioning the workers and the residents of the tea estate.



"Our security arrangements are alert and no untoward incidents will happen in the district.", the Superintendent Of Police said.

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