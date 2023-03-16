Huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered during a raid by Karbi Anglong Police in Assam on March 16, as per official reports.



The seizure was made, according to officials, during an operation that took place at Langhin in Dokmoka, which is in the Karbi Anglong district.



An AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 0.32mm pistol, a carbine, and two magazines were among the seized weapons and ammunition. In addition, during the operation, nine AK series magazines, 88 live rounds, and seven 9mm bullets were discovered.



Authorities are muddled with respect to where the arms have come from. They believe the weapons and ammunition were hidden there by insurgent groups.



The police have begun a thorough investigation into the recovery of the arms and ammunition.

On March 12, two people were arrested at Tanhril in Aizawl, Mizoram, and their weapons and ammunition were seized.



The two individuals arrested have been identified by the police as Indu Bikas (30), a Silsuri native, and Lalhmangaihzuala (45), a Chawngte resident.

The CID (Special Branch) operation team of the Mizoram Police recovered one AK Rifle (made in China) and one magazine from the illegal possession of the two individuals at Tanhril on specific instruction.

The Vaivakawn police station received the accused couple and the seized items. The police also stated that cases pertaining to the Arms Act and Sections 25(1A), 25(1AA), and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered for additional investigation.

"Illegal possession and dealing in sale/purchase of Firearms/Ammunitions without valid license or authorisation is a serious crime," the Mizoram Police wrote on Twitter informing of the arms seizure. Today, on the basis of a specific input, the CID (SB) Operations Team recovered and seized one AK Rifle (made in China) and one magazine at Tanhril (Aizawl) from the illegal possession of Indu Bikas (30) s/o Bannua Moni of Silsuri, Mamit District, and Lalhmangaihzuala (45), s/o Kalachan, Chawngte, Lawngtla





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