Assam Police recovered a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition in Assam’s Udalguri district on May 3.

Acting on specific inputs, the Udalguri Police conducted a raid and recovered the huge cache of arms this morning.

Informing about the recovery, Director General of Police GP Singh tweeted stating, “Huge cache of weapons recovered by @udalguripolice. We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons”.

Huge cache of weapons recovered by @udalguripolice We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/6hjzrngIxN — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 3, 2023

However, the number of persons arrested in connection with the seizure is yet to be ascertained.

One person was taken into custody on April 30 with illegal weapons and ammunition. The police alongside the joint effort of local people figured out how to trap and capture the individual. The arrested person has been identified as Aminul Islam.

Aminul was going from Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar when he was held. When he got off a bus and was about to take another one in the direction of Silapathar, he was reportedly taken into custody. The arrested person was found to be in possession of an SBBL rifle. The rifle was supposed to be moved from Nawboicha in Lakhimpur.

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