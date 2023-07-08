In a major crackdown, a team of Government Railway Protection Force (GRPF) recovered 600 live bullets from the Awadh Assam Express at Rangia Station on July 7.

The GRPF team seized the bullets during a routine check at around 11 pm and recovered 600 live bullets from a trafficker who was allegedly carrying the consignment to Bihar.

The patrol team arrested the trafficker identified as Kailash Sharma who hails from Bihar’s Khagaria district. Upon questioning the patrol team learned that the smuggler was involved in illegal trafficking of bullets from Dimapur in Nagaland to Katihar district of Bihar.

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