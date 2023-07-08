Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, allegedly handed a letter to his wife Kirandeep Kaur during her meeting in the jail on July 6.

The 'Waris Punjab De’ leader allegedly handed a letter written in Gurumukhi script to his wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on July 6 at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, where he is currently being held.

The letter, dated July 5, 2023, was addressed to the Sikh community and signed by all nine of his associates also detained in Dibrugarh jail.

In the letter, Singh urged the community to abstain from drugs and adhere to Sikh religious principles.

He also demanded that two of the Pro Khalistani, who were recently killed in the United States and the United Kingdom respectively, be declared as Shaheed (martyrs).

The District Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Biswajit Pegu said that while Amritpal Singh’s wife visit him this week, there was no information about any letter.

He said that a letter in order to be handed over to anyone from within the jail, a certain set of rules are to be followed.

He further denied the claims of the letter.

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