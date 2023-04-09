In a major bust, Assam Police on April 8 seized huge quantities of brown sugar and cash from House no 57 in Laxminagar, Hatigaon in Guwahati.

As per sources, the police conducted a raid in the house after receiving a tip-off and seized 800 grams of brown sugar, which is estimated to cost Rs 80 lakh in the international market.

Apart from the drugs, the police also seized Rs 7.49 in cash along with a luxury vehicle.

The police believe that a well-known drug lord was in charge of the operation and that the drugs were being smuggled into the city from other parts of the state. The smuggler, on the other hand, was able to flee before the police could catch him.

The seizure of such a large quantity of drugs, according to the legal authorities, was a significant setback for the city's drug trade. Additionally, they stated that additional arrests were likely in the coming days and that the police are working to locate and apprehend the smuggler.

The public has been urged to share any information that could help the police locate the smuggler.

Also read : Assam: Two inter-state drug peddlers arrested in Hojai, pistol and heroin recovered