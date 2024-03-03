Assam Police and railway police on March 2 conducted a joint raid at Gossaigaon railway station in Kokrajhar district and seized huge quantities of cannabis and detained two youths.

The arrested youths have been identified as Surat Jamal, a resident of Sapkata in Gossaigaon sub-division and Farooq Abdullah, a resident of Malaguri.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Gossaigaon Sadar police station in-charge Nidul Gogoi and a railway police team on duty at Gossaigaon railway station seized 18 kg of cannabis.

The arrested youths tried to smuggle the contraband items from Gossaigaon to Namanimua Brahmaputra Mail car to Delhi. The seized market value is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh.

Further investigation has been initiated on the seized items for further linkages.

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