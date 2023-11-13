In a joint operation carried out by Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, large quantities of explosives were recovered on November 13.

Acting on specific inputs, police and CRPF launched a joint operation and recovered large quantity of explosives inclouding 96 detonators and 96 fuses concealed inside a bag..

The recovery was made at Silchar Kalain road in Cachar district. One person has been detained in connection to the recovery of the explosives.

Further probe underway and legal action against the detained person initiated.

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