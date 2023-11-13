Myanmar army's fighter jet dropped a bomb near Mizoram border on the morning of November 13. Myanmar Army jet fighters dropped two bombs this morning close to the Indian border.

As per sources, heavy firing is underway between Myanmar army and Chinland Defence Force near Indo-Myanmar border, 4 kms from Mizoram.

Authorities have advised residents near Myanmar border near Zokhawthar to stay at home.

Following the incident, more refugees have begun entering Mizoram. Around 150 fresh refugees have entered Mizoram since the firing started yesterday

Around 17 injured persons from the refugees or the CDF fighters entered Mizoram. Some referred to the District Hospital in Champhai.

Also read : Mizoram: 15 kg meth worth Rs 45 crore seized in state's Zokhawthar area

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