The Lumpy virus has struck cattle, livestock in Assam again, with cowherds expressing concern of the rapidly spreading skin disease in the state among the animals.



Hundreds of cattle across the state have been affected by the ‘animal skin disease’ with cowherds now urging government’s aid to cover up the loss as they fear huge number of cattle death due to the disease.

Last time the state reported of Lumpy virus outbreak was during the Covid-19 crisis that killed more than 17,000 domestic pigs.

The state’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department had confirmed that the viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) was reported in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts comprising souther Assam’s Barak Valley. The disease was also reported in Kamrup and Barpeta.

The less common viral disease known as Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was first discovered in Odisha's four districts of Mayurbhang, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Cuttack in August 2019. It then spread to the cattle population of other states, including the Northeast.



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