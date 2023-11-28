Assam Police recovered three improvised explosive devices at Bhalukpong in Sonitpur, Assam on November 28.

Acting on special inputs, Assam Police conducted a search operation near Bhalukpong market, along the Assam-Arunachal border and recovered the explosive device from a person identified as Ananta Bora.

Three hand made IEDs have been recovered from Ananta Bora. Sources claimed that the explosive devices were made Bora himself.

Meanwhile, Ananta Bora has been apprehended for questioning.

The recovery of the IEDs have created a huge sensation across the reion,

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

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