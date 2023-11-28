Following the alleged harassment by Meghalaya Police with oil tanker drivers, the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) has decided to stop the supply of IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL petroleum products to Meghalaya from November 29.

In a letter to the Minister of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, the NE Petroleum Mazdoor Union stated that since November 24, the Meghalaya Police personnel have been torturing oil tanker drivers and helpers in Ri Bhoi district (Starting from 18th Mile) in the name of malpractices.

“They also decided not to take any load in favour of Meghalaya (Petroleum products) from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL from 29th November, 2023 till the matter is resolved”, reads the letter.

“Since 24-11-2023 Meghalaya Police torturing our members Oil Tanker Drivers and helpers in the name of malpractices in Ri-Bhoi District area started from 18* Mile. They forcibly caught some Tankers those who were stranded outside the Dhaba for fooding at 22 Mile and registering the cases. Next day also the Police personnel detained some loaded Tankers without any proper reason. As a result the innocent Tanker Crews were facing problems. Considering the situation Tanker Drivers are fearing to take load of Petroleum products and also entering in Meghalaya”, said General Secretary Ramen Das.

Das in a letter added that on behalf of the workers if any case caught red handed then authority can take action as per laws. NEPMU are also Co-operate with the authority without any compromise. But in the name of malpractices etc. any innocent persons should not be harassed, he added.

“We have got report from reliable sources that if any T/T Driver deny the allegation then concerned Police personals physically tortured the Driver and forcefully taken statement and photograph also. Where as these T/T Crews serving their services to the people of Meghalaya taking live risk. They also decided not to take any load in favour of Meghalaya (Petroleum products) from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL from 29th November, 2023 till the matter is resolved”, added the letter.

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