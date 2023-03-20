The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan on March 20 reviewed security measures in Dibrugarh after four aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were lodged in central jail in the district.

As per reports, Bhuyan arrived in the Central jail to review security measures and directed the jail authorities to beef up security in and outside the prison premises.

It needs mention here that four aides of Sikh radical preacher and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh amid tight security on March 19.

An SP-rank officer of the Punjab Police, Superintendent of Police Tejbir Singh Hundal, led the team to shift the four arrested to Assam.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on March 18 declared Pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh a fugitive soon after he was said to be on the run.

The Punjab Police had launched a massive statewide cordon and search operation in the state against the members of the outfit against who several cases stand registered.

''Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally,'' ANI quoted Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal as saying.

Chahal further informed that a case has been registered and Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh.

A total of 112 supporters of Amritpal Singh along with his financier have been detained till date.





Also read : Assam: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's uncle to be brought to Dibrugarh, says Punjab Police