Punjab Police on March 20 said that the uncle of Sikh radical preacher and fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be brought to Dibrugarh.

Police confirmed the same while addressing a press conference in Punjab on March 20.

The uncle and driver of absconding pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, surrendered before the Punjab Police on March 19.

Speaking to the media on the development, IGP Punjab, Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "Four detainees namely Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh Pradhanmantri were sent to Dibrugarh, Assam. One more detainee, Harjeet Singh - the uncle of Amritpal Singh is en route Dibrugarh. He is being taken there. NSA (National Security Act) has been invoked against the five people (being sent to Dibrugarh) who were arrested."

''Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the Punjab Police last night,'' ANI quoted Swarndeep Singh, SSP Jalandhar Rural as saying.

Reportedly, Amritpal's uncle Harjeet Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered themselves near a gurdwara near Shahkot in Punjab.

Besides this, the police recovered a .32 bore pistol and Rs 1 lakh from Harjeet Singh, and several reports claim that presently Amritpal Singh's uncle is in talks with a DIG-level officer for negotiating Amritpal's surrender.

Meanwhile, the financier of Amritpal Singh's group was also detained by the police on March 20.

A total of 112 aides of Singh's faction has been detained till date. Four of its aides have been transferred to Dibrugarh Central Jail on March 19.

A massive man-hunt has been launched for the fugitive Sikh radical preacher and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. However, Amritpal Singh backed Waris Punjab De organisation's legal advisor has alleged that the radical preacher has been arrested at Shahkot. The lawyer also alleged that Singh will be killed in a 'fake encounter' by Punjab Police.

The Punjab government has extended restrictions on SMS and mobile internet until March 20. Since the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on March 18, the self-described radical preacher has been on the run.

Also read : Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal's uncle, driver surrender before police in Jalandhar