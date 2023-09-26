Professor Chandan Mahanta, a distinguished figure in academia, breathed his last at the age of 61 on September 26th, 2023, at his residence in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, where he once served as the Dean of Student Affairs and the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, as well as the Center for Environment.

He was fighting with brain tumor Glyoblastoma, for last 2 years. With the best of the efforts of medical care and family, he succumbed to the disease.

He played a pivotal role during the formative years of IIT Guwahati, being among its earliest members. His contribution spans from the many national and international projects in the field of river science and water sustainability.

He has dedicated his career towards better understanding of northeast Indian Hydrolgy and guided countless students to produce impactful research while motivating them to pursue goals of the community at large.

Professor Mahanta held a special place in the hearts of the student community, who continued to shower him with love and prayers throughout his battle with illness. His memory shall forever be etched in the hearts and minds of us, as he leaves behind a legacy of knowledge, compassion, and dedication that will continue to inspire generations to come.



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