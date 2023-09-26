A major ruckus erupted at a hotel in Guwahati city after a customer found a dead lizard in his rice thali that he ordered on September 25.

The incident took place in Paltan Bazar area where the customer from Silchar arrived at the hotel to have dinner.

A major brawl took place between the customer and the staff members after the customer found a lizard in his rice thali while he was having his meal with other customers.

Meanwhile, the customer has lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station against the hotel for violating hygiene standards and compromising public health.



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