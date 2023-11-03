A student passed away at the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.

Authorities at IIT-Guwahati in a press statement stated- "The institute has cooperated with the police authorities and the medical report has confirmed that the cause of death was natural."

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Ankit Singh and he was a resident of the Barak Hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.



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He originally hailed from Rajasthan and had shifted to the institution a few months back for his education.

Following the development, the family members of the deceased student were informed immediately following the unfortunate incident.