In a startling revelation, a new forensic report has disclosed that Faizan Ahmed, a student from IIT Kharagpur and native of Assam, was both stabbed and shot prior to his death, indicating a murder conspiracy. The report was compiled by retired forensic expert Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta.

Dr. Gupta's findings highlight a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan's neck and a stab wound on the right side. These critical injuries were not documented through videography during the initial police investigation or the first postmortem conducted at Midnapore Medical College on October 15, 2022.

Faizan's family had expressed suspicions of foul play three days before his body was discovered. Additionally, the room where Faizan’s body was found was not his assigned hostel room, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

In response to growing concerns, the Calcutta High Court ordered a second postmortem on May 27, 2023, which was conducted at the Kolkata Police Morgue. This examination revealed the absence of Faizan’s right temporal bone, consistent with photographs taken the day his decomposed body was found. Furthermore, the report dispelled earlier suspicions of poisoning, previously presented to the High Court.

On March 29 last year, the Calcutta HC directed the exhumation of Faizan's remains from his hometown in Dibrugarh, Assam, for a thorough forensic examination by Dr. Gupta, a court-appointed expert. The decomposed remains were transported in plywood cartons to the Kolkata Police morgue on May 24, 2024.

Dr. Gupta is expected to submit his final report later this month. The case is set for a hearing before the Calcutta High Court next week, now under the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, following a change from Justice Jay Sengupta’s bench, who had taken over after Justice Mantha.

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