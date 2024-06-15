The Garo Students Union's Central Executive Committee has urged the Expert Committee reviewing Meghalaya's State Reservation Policy to maintain the current system. This appeal follows concerns about the continued marginalization of the Garo community, an issue significant enough to prompt the Meghalaya High Court to order the state government to reinstate the roster system in job employment after a 52-year hiatus.

In a letter addressed to L K Diengdoh, Secretary of the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy, GSU CEC President Tengsak G Momin emphasized the ongoing marginalization of the Garo community. Momin highlighted the lack of educational and economic opportunities, as well as inadequate representation in government services for the Garos.

Momin referenced a 2022 census report on state government employees that exposed a significant discrepancy, revealing a backlog of 15,157 jobs that should have been allocated to Garos. He criticized the demand for a review of the reservation policy, describing it as a strategic move by the united Khasi-Jaintia tribe to claim a larger share of opportunities. According to Momin, this group already enjoys better access to education and economic resources.

The GSU pointed out that the pressing need to address the backlog of jobs for Garos has been sidelined due to potential ethnic conflicts and the government’s verbal assurances to rectify the situation. The union contends that calls for re-modifying the 1972 Job Reservation Policy are politically motivated, using claims of perceived discrimination to undermine a policy designed for equitable allocation among the three dominant scheduled tribes and other communities.

The Garo Students Union firmly believes that maintaining the status quo is essential to protect the rights and opportunities of the Garo community, advocating for a fair and balanced approach to job reservations in Meghalaya.

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