Assam: Illegal band saw mills busted in Dhubri char area

In a significant operation to combat illegal timber operations, forest officials in Assam’s Dhubri district successfully detected and dismantled three unauthorised band saw mills operating in the remote Madartary char area on Friday.

The mills were found deep inside a riverine zone and could only be accessed by boat.

The high-risk operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Golap Kumar Bania. A specialised team led by Chakrapanai Roy, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Safiqur Rahman, Forest Ranger of the Forest Check Station Range, and Dipankar Choudhury, In-charge of the Protection Squad Dhubri, carried out the raid with precision and efficiency.

“These illegal band saw mills pose a serious threat to our forest cover and ecological balance,” said DFO Golap Kumar Bania. “We are committed to cracking down on such illegal operations and will not hesitate to take strict action against those responsible.”



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The team dismantled the mills on site and seized the equipment, which was transported back to Dhubri for further legal procedures. Preliminary investigations suggest that the mills were involved in processing illegally felled timber from nearby forested areas, a practice that threatens the fragile ecosystem of the char regions.

Forest officials have launched a wider probe to identify and apprehend all individuals connected with the illegal activities. Authorities are also examining whether any organised network was involved in operating these mills.

The successful raid marks a firm step by the forest department toward preserving the natural resources of Dhubri district, particularly in sensitive char zones where enforcement remains challenging due to difficult terrain and accessibility.

The Forest Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or illegal timber-related activities.