In a significant development, law enforcement authorities in Mankachar apprehended an illegal Bangladeshi national who had been residing in the area for the past eight months.

Identified as Osama Bin Hasan Sajib, son of Manzoorul Hasan from Veluya village in Sherpur district, Bangladesh, the individual was found sheltering in the residence of Khalilur Miah in Jhanjhani village, Mankachar.

Reports indicate that Sajib had entered Mankachar through the border in Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, approximately eight months ago. During his stay, he engaged in healing practices in Mankasar and various locations across Meghalaya.

Acting on information provided by the local Village Defense Party (VDP), Mankachar Police conducted a raid resulting in the arrest of the Bangladeshi Netional Osama Bin Hasan Sajib on Saturday night. Subsequently, Khalilur Miah, who had harbored the illegal immigrant, was also apprehended.

An additional alarming revelation emerged as authorities discovered a scheme by Khalilur Miah and his son, Mofidul Islam, to facilitate the acquisition of an Indian identity card for the Bangladeshi National Osama Bin Hasan Sajib through illicit means. Presently, Mofidul Islam is evading arrest.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges posed by illegal immigration and identity fraud along border regions. Law enforcement agencies continue to intensify efforts to combat such activities and maintain border security.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals, highlighting the gravity with which such offenses are regarded. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the network involved in facilitating illegal immigration and identity fraud in the region.

The apprehension serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilant border security measures and cooperation between law enforcement agencies to safeguard national integrity and security.

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