Like other part of India, strife torn state Manipur has also gears up for ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election. Altogether 10 candidates will be contesting for two Member of Parliament (MP) seat in Lok Sabha allotted to state.

Manipur, one of the north eastern states of India with a geographical area of 22,327 square kilometer, 60 assembly constituencies and 16 districts got a share of two MP seat in Lok Sabha.

The two seats are named as Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency. The Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency comprises of 47 assembly segments. While the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency consist of 13 assembly segments.

As per 2011 census report, total number of populations is 28,55,794. Out of it, number of electors is 2029601. Out of it, male voters is 980989, female is 1048364 and transgender is 248.

The election will be held in two phases. The number of voters to cast the election on first phase which falls on April 19 is 1544652. Out of it male voters is 741849, female is 802557 and third gender of 246. For second phase which scheduled on April 26, the number of voters is 484949. The number of male voter is 239140, female elector is 245807 and third gender is 2.

The total number of polling stations is 2955, number of special polling station is 94 and number of critical and vulnerable polling station is 1058.

Special arrangement for internally displaced people (IDPs) due to ongoing crisis has been taken up to ensure that their voting rights are exercise. As per this special provision, IDPs of the State will cast their vote at the Relief Camps. But they will be considered as ordinary residents of the place where they have been displaced from and hence would be treated as electors of the original place. Designated Assistant Returning Officers will be appointed for each district for the purpose.

A Special Polling Station will be set up for a cluster of polling stations

For Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, six candidates were nominated. They are Republican Party of India-Athawale's Maheshwar Thounaojam, BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Congress's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and RK Somendro alias Kaiku, Moirangthem Totomshana Nongshaba, Haorungbam Sarat Singh as an independent candidate.

Whereas for Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, four candidates are vying for election. They are Congress’ Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, NPF’s Kachui Timothy Zimik and Alyson Abonmai, S Kho John as independent candidate.

Also read: Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma among star campaigners for LS polls, bye-elections in Tripura