The 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal on May 26 seized illegal Bhutanese liquor during Naka checking at Indo-Bhutan gate.

Acting on secret information received by Border Post personnel under the leadership of Lokesh Kumar Singh, Commandant of 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal, intercepted a Hyundai Santro car near Indo-Bhutan Gate near pillar no. 169/5.

A smuggler identified as Tupan Narjari (27) was also arrested for allegedly carrying illegal Bhutanese liquor in the car.

The estimated value of seized illegal Bhutanese liquor and other items has been estimated at Rs 1,47,560/- (Rupees one lakh forty seven thousand five hundred sixty).

The seized material and smugglers were handed over to the Land Custom Station Hathisar Dadagiri. Due to the operational activities carried out by the 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal continuously. The security personnel have been successful in curbing several criminal activities of smugglers along the Indo-Bhutan border.

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