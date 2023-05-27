The Congress party on May 26 announced the names of 24 Karnataka ministers who will be taking oath on Saturday, May 27.

After two days of deliberations, the list of 24 new ministers was announced. Among the popular leaders who will be sworn in as ministers are Dinesh Gundu Rao, Eshwar Khandre, Raheem Khan, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Earlier on Thursday, Siddaramariah, Shivakumar and top central leaders including AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala held a meeting to finalise the list.

The other MLAs who will take oath are – Krishna Byre Gowda, HK Patil, Santosh Lad, KN Rajanna, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, C Puttarangashetty, Shivaraj Tangadi, RB Timmpur and B Nagendra, N Cheluvarayaswamy, SS Mallikarjun, NS Boseraju, MC Sudhakar, Mankal Vaidya, SR Patil, T Ballopa, S Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, MC Sudhakar and Suresh BS Puttarangashetty will be deputy speaker of the assembly.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have spent the previous three days in the national capital, holding many rounds of talks. Following negotiations with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the final list was approved.

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