In a decisive move to reclaim government land, the Dhubri district administration carried out a significant eviction drive, clearing approximately 40 small makeshift shops illegally operating on government "khas land" within Dhubri Park.

The encroached area was located near the Dhubri Zilla Parishad office and the Dhubri Dak Bungalow. The operation, overseen by Partha Pratim Barman, Circle Officer of the Dhubri Revenue Circle, saw shopkeepers dismantle their establishments and vacate the premises voluntarily.



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This followed prior instructions issued by the Dhubri district administration to vacate the land. As these warnings were not heeded, the administration took strong action on Saturday to ensure compliance. Officials stated that the land, designated as government property, had been illegally occupied by various commercial establishments.

The eviction aims to facilitate better utilisation of public land and ensure adherence to land regulations. The district administration reiterated its commitment to cracking down on illegal encroachments across the district.