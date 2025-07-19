Assam: Illegal teak wood seized in Gossaigaon, two arrested with truck

In a major crackdown on illegal timber trade, police in Srirampur under Gossaigaon Subdivision seized a large consignment of smuggled teak wood and arrested two individuals on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Srirampur police launched an operation and intercepted a six-wheeler truck (registration number KA50A3595) on National Highway 27. The truck, which was travelling from Silchar towards Bengaluru, was found to be secretly carrying teak logs concealed under household items.

Upon inspection, the police found that the teak wood had no valid documentation. The estimated market value of the seized illegal timber is over ₹10 lakh, police sources confirmed.



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The two arrested individuals have been identified as Krishna Babu and Raju Bhai. Both were taken into custody by the Srirampur Police for further interrogation. The vehicle used for transportation has also been seized.

Police are continuing their investigation to trace the source of the timber and identify others possibly involved in the smuggling network.