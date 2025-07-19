CID Assam freezes Rs 16 lakh lost in cyber fraud case involving Dibrugarh tax consultant

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam has successfully frozen Rs 16 lakh that had been siphoned off in a cyber fraud targeting a tax consultant from Dibrugarh.

The victim was duped into investing in a fake real estate company via fraudulent links on the social media platform GoMillion, leading to RTGS payments on August 27, 2024.

According to a press release from the office of the Director General of Police, the victim had accessed misleading advertisements and transferred the amount, believing it to be a legitimate investment. A complaint was registered through the Cyber Helpline Number 1930 on July 15, 2025.

Acting swiftly, CID Assam alerted concerned bank nodal officers through phone and email. The investigation revealed that the defrauded funds had been diverted into two different bank accounts. With prompt coordination between CID Assam and banking intermediaries, the entire defrauded amount was successfully traced and put on hold.

The Special Superintendent of Police, CID Assam, issued a public advisory urging people to remain vigilant amid rising cases of cyber fraud. The advisory emphasised:



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Avoid trusting financial instructions received through messaging apps, even from familiar names or photos.

Always verify instructions by directly calling the person involved.

Never transfer money based solely on messages.

Refrain from engaging with unverified advertisements on social media.

Report cyber frauds promptly by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.

“Cyber frauds are on the rise. Vigilance is your best protection,” the press release warned.

CID Assam’s prompt response in this case underscores the importance of timely reporting and coordinated efforts in tackling digital crimes.