In a significant move to combat the illicit trade of wildlife body parts for use as traditional medicines, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), joined forces with the Forest Department in Dhubri to seize an illegal roadside vendor shop.

The coordinated effort led by Mehtab Uddin Ahmed, a member of WCCB along with employees of the Dhubri district Forest Department, targeted a makeshift shop set up near the Dhubri District Magistrate office on Thursday. The raid resulted in the discovery and confiscation of a range of wildlife body parts.

A total of forty-three pangolin scales were among the items seized, along with four-inch pieces of leopard skin, monitor lizard skin and rhesus macaque skin. Additionally, the inventory included twenty-five sticks of peacock feathers, seventeen sticks of eagle feathers, a bundle of sea fans, a barking deer forehead bearing a single horn and a segment of deer skin.



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During the operation, the alleged illegal medicine practitioner managed to evade capture, leaving behind all the incriminating articles.

Mehtab Uddin Ahmed emphasized the misinformation surrounding the usage of wildlife body parts in traditional medicines, emphasizing that this practice not only poses a threat to wildlife populations but also endangers the health of consumers.

He further highlighted that many of these components come from Schedule-I species as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, including the Sea Fan, which is unlawfully traded for such purposes.

Forest officials have initiated an investigation into the matter and have filed an official case to further address the illegal trade setup. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies and conservationists to safeguard wildlife populations and combat illicit activities that exploit these precious resources.

The joint effort between the WCCB and the Forest Department serves as a testament to the commitment to protect biodiversity and preserve the natural heritage of the region.