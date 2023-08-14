In a major development, Assam Police on August 14, arrested a teacher connection with the killing of 12-year-old madrasa in the state's Cachar district.

The teacher is beleived to be the prime accused who killed the student, Rabijul Hussain, mercilessly for revenge.

''A few days ago, the teacher, identified as Mukhsin Rahman Khan, was asked to apologize publicly after he beat up the Rabijul for allegedly eloping from the madrasa,'' said Cachar SP.

The SP further said that when the student's parents came to know about this, they complained to the Head Cleric of the Madrasa following the teacher was asked to write an apology.

''This incident angered the accused teacher Hafiz Mouskin Rahman Khan. On Sunday night, when everyone in the Madrasa was sleeping, with a sharp weapon, the teacher slit the throat of the 12 years old student Rojimul Hussain Laskar and fled,'' police claimed.

Eventually, the police apprehended him and initiated further legal proceedings.

The beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found in a hostel room of Madrassa in Assam's Cachar district on August 13 morning.

The incident took place at Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in Dholai where the student after having dinner the previous night went to his room to sleep. However, on August 13 in the morning his beheaded body was found.

The body was found by a teacher of the madrasa when he went to the deceased's room to wake him up. As soon as the body was found, the authorities of the madrasa immediately informed the Dholai police.

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