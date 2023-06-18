The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati on June 18 and 19.

As per the IMD, around 7-11 cm of rainfall is predicted on June 18 and 19.

''Visibility may become poor during the intense spell of rainfall. Water logging and flooding in some parts of the city. Inundation of roads and temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads might take place following the rainfall,'' said IMD.

It further said that the heavy rainfall may also cause disruption to municipal services (water, electricity, etc.) as well occurrences of landslides or landslips on the hills in some localities are expected.

The IMD further urged people to follow traffic advisories, if any, and avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.

''Avoid staying in landslide-prone areas and be updated,'' it said.

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