In a shocking incident, a student at Goalpara Sainik School allegedly beat up his junior on March 26.

A case has been registered against the accused student by the Mornai police after learning about the incident.

The parents of the victim student lodged a complaint at the DGP office alleging that a senior student of Mornai Sainik School thrashed a junior student. Following the complaint, the DGP directed the Goalpara superintendent of police to take immediate action against the accused.

Accordingly, Goalpara district superintendent of police VV Rakesh Reddy directed the police officer-in-charge of the Mornai police station to register a case on their own and conduct an inquiry.

The officer-in-charge of Mornai police station has registered a case in connection with the said incident under Section 325/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

At a time when strict laws have been enacted against ragging and the Mornai Sainik School which imparts education in the midst of extreme discipline, there has been a huge reaction in the district over the ragging incident.

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