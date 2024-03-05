Pursuant to the holding of the Lok Sabha Election, 2024 across the country by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Department, North East Region has deployed Monitoring Teams in the forms of 24x7 Control Room cum Complaint Monitoring Cell in the State capital, Rapid Action Team (RAT), District Monitoring Teams in each of the district of the state and Air Intelligence Units (AIU) in all the Airports of the state to curb the use of the black money in the election process.

The Monitoring Teams are constituted to ensure free, fair and transparent elections to capture the movement of unaccounted cash and its role in the election process etc. as per the guidelines and mandates issued by the ECI from time to time.



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In this regard, any complaint or information about cash or other items suspected to be used for bribing voters may be given to the Control Room through a toll-free number or WhatsApp. Also, any information or knowledge about storage, possession or movement of large amounts of cash or valuables may be passed on to the Control Room cum Complaint Monitoring Cell constituted for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election, 2024 for the State of Assam.

The complaint or information can be given in the Toll toll-free number 1800 345 3596 or through WhatsApp in 9531460373.