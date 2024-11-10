The ongoing electoral atmosphere in Assam's Samaguri has been marred by violence, with alarming reports of an independent candidate being discovered in critical condition.

Mosabbir Ali Ahmed, who is contesting as an independent candidate, was found near the roadside in the Katimari Grant area, sparking concerns over safety and fairness in the electoral process.

According to sources, Mosabbir was summoned by an unidentified caller to the entrance of his home. It is alleged that once he stepped outside, he was forcibly taken away by unknown individuals in a vehicle. This incident underscores a deepening sense of insecurity among candidates and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Mosabbir Ali Ahmed is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon, where his condition is being closely monitored. His family has pointed fingers at the Congress, accusing the party of issuing threats against him.

The incident has highlighted the urgent need for authorities to enhance security measures and ensure a free and fair election process in Samaguri.

Also read: Assam: Poll violence escalates in Samaguri after firing incident during BJP march