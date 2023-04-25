Assam independent MLA Akhil Gogoi on April 25 appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati in connection with anti-Citizenship Amendment (CAA) protests.

As per reports, all the formalities of the bail have been completed on April 25 and for the same, the NIA court has imposed two conditions upon him.

The Supreme Court (SC) on April 18 upheld the Gauhati High Court order and refused Gogoi's plea seeking discharge in connection with anti-CAA protests.

The reports also claimed that a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal ordered to release of independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with anti-CAA protests.

He was apprehended on December 17, 2019, and a charge sheet was filed on May 29, 2020.

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