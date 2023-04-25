The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam will remain closed for tourists from May, an official notification said on April 25.

The park usually remains closed from May to October every year due to monsoon, which causes floods.

''It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Elephant Safari and Jeep Safar for the visitors in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed for the tourist season, 2022-23,'' the notification added.

The notification further said that Elephant Safari will remain closed from May 1, 2023, while Jeep Safari will remain closed from May 16, 2023.

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