On Monday, a Medical Camp was organised in Mohong by the Rupai Battalion of Indian Army of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps. Medical consultation and treatment for various ailments to locals and people from the adjoining underdeveloped areas was provided at the camp.

It may be mentioned that a total of 330 patients were administered treatment including 80 males, 110 females and 140 children. Personal protection kits, hand sanitizer and masks were also distributed to the public.