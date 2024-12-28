On the 75th Foundation Day of Margherita Public Senior Secondary School, the Indian Army organized a weapon and equipment display from 26th to 28th December in Margherita, Assam showing state-of-the-art weapons and equipment used by the Indian Army.

The display included 84 mm rocket launchers, 7.62 mm medium machine guns, and newly inducted SAKO Sniper rifles along with hand-held thermal images and passive night vision goggles.

The display was an instant hit amongst students and locals who thronged the stands in large numbers, having a firsthand experience on their working.

Prominent alumnus of school and dignitaries, including Pabitra Margherita Minister of State for External Affairs of India,Bhaskar Sharma Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from 83 number Margherita constituency,Lakhya Konwar general secretary of Assam Olympic Association also attended the weapon display.



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The event was successful in inspiring the next generation of students to join the Armed Forces and work towards Nation Building.

The initiative also strengthened civil-military relations in insurgency-hit areas.

The event culminated with a debate competition sharpening the young minds and honing the ability of critical thinking among youngsters.

The finale was later lit up with the performance of the heart-throb of Assam, Zubeen Garg, and Priyanka Bharali with his melodious songs mesmerising the gathering.