Acting on a tip-off about a narcotics consignment being transported from Dimapur to Bijni, the Assam Police successfully intercepted a white Bolero (Registration No. AS 01 FZ 7976) and apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in a drug trafficking racket.

According to official reports, intelligence suggested that heroin was being transported by peddlers from Lower Assam. In response, a checkpoint was established near the Hajo Chowk flyover to intercept the vehicle. However, upon detecting police presence, the suspects altered their route and diverted towards Paltan Bazar. They parked the Bolero within the premises of Hotel Chirom Palace in an attempt to avoid detection.

A subsequent search operation led to the apprehension of the suspects—identified as Safiur Islam, Nur Alam, Sanowar Rahman, and Sanowar Hussain, all residents of Bijni. The individuals were located in Rooms 309 and 207 of the hotel.

A thorough inspection of the Bolero uncovered 32 soap boxes containing heroin, collectively weighing 416 grams. The illicit consignment was seized, and the suspects were immediately taken into custody.



Authorities have initiated further investigations to uncover the broader network involved in the drug trafficking operation.



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