The Indian Army has provided solar streetlights to Tokowpathar village of Assam's Tinsukia district with an aim to help in the development of basic infrastructure, an official statement said on January 8.

''The installation of solar streetlights will help in basic infrastructure development and provide energy-efficient streetlights to the village which faces acute shortage of electricity,'' the statement from PRO (Defence) Tezpur said.

As per the statement, the lights were handed over to villagers in a function organised in Village Lower Primary School by the Red Shield Div.

Key members of the village council along with other 200 hundred villagers were present on the occasion.

Recently on December 13, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had flagged off a truck carrying 2,000 water-proof solar lights donated by the Art of Living Foundation's Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust under its "Light a Home Project" for Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards the Art of Living Foundation led by renowned spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar for their kind gesture towards the people of the State through its "Light a Home Project".

It is worth mentioning that the solar lights donated today by the Art of Living Foundation would be distributed among tribal communities residing in the interior parts of the two hill districts. There is an option to charge mobile phones through these solar light systems, it is known.

Today's flag-off event was also attended by Assam Ministers Jogen Mohan, UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, Pijush Hazarika, Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, and senior officers of various departments.

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