The Indian Youth Congress president, Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata reached Guwahati today, who will later appear before the Guwahati police in connection with the harassment case filed by expelled Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta against him.

Srinivas BV was flanked by party workers on his arrival at Guwahati Airport and was greeted with a huge reception.

Ahead of his visit, the Guwahati Police had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure banning gatherings of more than five people within the city limits.

It needs mention that in April, the ousted Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President (AIYC), Angkita Dutta, lodged a complaint against the Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV at Dispur Police headquarters accusing him of mentally and physically torturing him for the past one year.

In her police complaint, Dutta mentioned that Srinivas mentally harassed her and made sexist remarks about her. She further blamed him of using discriminatory words and undermining her. She even said that Srinivas tried to threaten him if she continued to complain to the high office bearers.

Dutta also talked about one of her encounters with him on March 25 in a hotel in Chhattisgarh. In that encounter, the accused held her arm, pulled and pushed her, and threatened her with slang words that he would ruin her life in the Congress party.

She further expressed that she educated the high office carriers regarding the party, in any case, no move was made against Srinivas.

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