The Indigenous Student Forum (ISF) and the Indigenous Women Forum (IWF) on December 19 blocked the Jatinga 0 point road demanding the immediate release of the pending compensation amount of all the affected people from the NHAI.

On 19th December 2022, the Indigenous Student Forum (ISF) and Indigenous Women Forum had an agitation (road blockade) at Jatinga zero point demanding the immediate release of competition amount of all the affected people of Dima Hasao regarding the construction of the East-West corridor under NHAI.

The construction of the four-lane road NH-27 was started in the year 2006-07 and from that time onwards the people of Dima Hasao didn't get their compensation, and from that time they had repeatedly sat on dharna and agitations but till date no solution had come out.

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The people of Dima Hasao are neglected by the NHAI & the people also suffer in various ways. So many construction companies came to Dima Hasao under NHAI for construction but after a little construction they leave the project incomplete and because of that the people of Dima Hasao district have to suffer, the construction companies also do not follow rules and regulations like maintenance, subway construction etc.

The President of ISF David Keivom said that they have sat on agitation and dharna several times, and they have also held a meeting with NHAI authorities under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao but no results came out.

Recently they sat in a meeting with the Chief Minister of Assam and Chief Minister who said to the Dima Hasao district Administration and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to sort out the issues as soon as possible, Keivom also said that the district administration and NCHAC revenue department is not keeping their dates and words properly regarding the competition issue, he said the next date given by the District Administration, NCHAC revenue department and NHAI is 25th December 2022 and if on that date the authorities do not sort out the issue then in upcoming days they will "Gerhao" North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and also block the road in an indefinite manner.