Two Dibrugarh bound Indigo flights were diverted to Agartala after the planes kept circling mid-air for more than 15 minutes due to poor visibility at Mohanbari airport, Dibrugarh.

As per sources, both the IndiGo flights, New Delhi - Dibrugarh flight no. 6E 2031 and Guwahati - Dibrugarh flight no. 6E 2652 have been diverted to Agartala.

Notably, the flight landing at the airport has been affected for the past few months due to unavailability of the Instrument Landing System because of the ongoing runway extension work at the airport.

This isn't the first time that a flight has been diverted to other locations from Dibrugarh airport.

Earlier, a scheduled IndiGo flight 6E 2031 from Delhi to Dibrugarh, as well as the Chennai-Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight 6E 2652, faced a diversion to Guwahati on July 13. The decision was made due to poor visibility conditions at Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh.

Sources revealed that the flights were unable to land at their intended destination due to the challenging visibility conditions prevailing at the airport.

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